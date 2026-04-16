Does ADMA Biologics' Growth Story Outweigh Short-Seller Concerns?

ADMA Biologics ADMA faced a sharp pullback in late March after Culper Research released a critical report on March 24, 2026. The firm disclosed a short position in ADMA shares, amplifying market reaction and triggering near-term volatility.

Management responded swiftly, reaffirming its commitment to transparent financial reporting and strict compliance with U.S. SEC regulations and GAAP standards. The company strongly refuted the report, describing it as speculative and based on unidentified sources, while also highlighting multiple inaccuracies. At the same time, ADMA indicated that it is reviewing the claims—an approach that may help reassure investors and mitigate reputational risk.

ADMA’s rebuttal appears to be gaining traction. The company highlighted continued strength in its core immunoglobulin franchise, particularly Asceniv, with both distributor and end-market demand remaining robust. Management also addressed concerns around alleged “channel stuffing,” noting that inventory levels are consistent with industry norms and have actually declined in recent months.

ADMA Biologics markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases.

Asceniv, its lead product, is a plasma-derived IVIG that contains naturally occurring polyclonal antibodies. It is indicated for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD) or inborn errors of immunity in adults and adolescents.

ADMA operates in a structurally expanding IVIG market, benefiting from rising demand for immune therapies. The company is also driving margin expansion through yield-enhanced production processes, while improving capital efficiency across operations.

Looking ahead, management’s long-term roadmap, targeting annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, appears achievable if current demand trends persist.

Competition in the Plasma Therapy Market

ADMA Biologics competes with Grifols GRFS and Takeda TAK for plasma-derived products.

GRFS is a leading producer of plasma derivatives globally, ranking among the three largest producers in the industry in terms of total sales, alongside Takeda and CSL Group. The main plasma products that Grifols manufactures are IG, Factor VIII, Alpha 1 (A1PI) and albumin. Grifols also manufactures intramuscular (hyperimmune) immunoglobulins (IGs), ATIII, Factor IX and plasma thromboplastin component.

Grifols has a strong presence in various segments of the plasma derivatives industry, including A1PI, IG and albumin, aided by its dominant position in plasma collection centers and fractionation capacity.

Takeda’s broad immunoglobulin portfolio includes Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Gammagard Liquid and Gammagard Liquid ECR. The company is developing next-generation IG products with 20% facilitated SCIG (TAK-881). It is also pursuing other early-stage opportunities (e.g., hypersialylated Immunoglobulin [hsIgG]) that would diversify its portfolio further.

ADMA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of ADMA have lost 34.1% in the past month compared with the industry’s loss of 0.5%.



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From a valuation perspective, ADMA is expensive at this moment. Going by the price/sales ratio, ADMA’s shares currently trade at 3.73x forward sales, higher than its mean of 3.69x and the industry’s 2.08x.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA’s 2026 earnings per share has moved north to 96 cents in the past 60 days while that for 2027 has remained stable at $1.38.



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ADMA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.