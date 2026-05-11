Does This $8 Million Stock Buy Suggest Confidence in an Industrial Turnaround Story?

Key Points

Catawba River Capital added 356,493 shares of GPGI in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value of $7.73 million (based on quarterly average prices).

The quarter-end GPGI position value rose by $6.02 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

The change equates to 3.71% of reportable AUM.

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Catawba River Capital reported a purchase of 356,493 additional GPGI (NYSE:GPGI) shares in its May 11, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $7.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 11, 2026, Catawba River Capital increased its stake in GPGI by 356,493 shares. The estimated value of these share purchases is $7.73 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end GPGI position value rose by $6.02 million, a figure that reflects both trading activity and price movement over the period.

What else to know

The buy increased GPGI’s weighting to 3.18% of Catawba River Capital’s $208.00 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:FBND: $22.94 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE:QXO: $22.04 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GLD: $18.69 million (9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:ROAD: $15.62 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE:PRM: $15.51 million (7.5% of AUM)

As of May 10, 2026, GPGI shares were priced at $13.88, up 20% over one year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 10.56 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $3.89 billion Net Income (TTM) ($136 million) Price (as of market close May 8, 2026) $13.88

Company snapshot

GPGI provides metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, and manufactures injection molding machines and systems through its CompoSecure and Husky Technologies segments.

The company operates as a diversified compounder, acquiring and scaling high-quality businesses to generate value across multiple industries.

Primary customers include financial institutions seeking secure payment solutions and industrial clients requiring advanced manufacturing equipment.

GPGI, Inc. is a multi-industry holding company with a focus on acquiring and operating businesses in the metal fabrication and industrial manufacturing sectors. Through its subsidiaries, the company leverages expertise in security solutions and advanced manufacturing to serve a diverse client base. GPGI's strategy centers on growth through acquisition and operational excellence, positioning it as a competitive player in its target markets.

What this transaction means for investors

GPGI has lagged the broader market over the past year, but Catawba River Capital appears to be leaning into the weakness rather than backing away from it.



The company’s latest quarter helps explain both the opportunity and the risk. GPGI reported pro forma adjusted net sales of $421.2 million in the first quarter, up 3% year over year, though adjusted EBITDA fell 16% to $82.1 million as newly acquired Husky Technologies dealt with tariff uncertainty and volatile oil and resin prices. Management still projected as much as $2.1 billion in full-year revenue and up to $610 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026.



The bigger story may be whether GPGI can successfully apply its “Resolute Operating System” playbook across its acquired businesses and drive margin expansion over time. Investors should also keep an eye on leverage, which climbed sharply following the Husky deal, with non-GAAP debt topping $2.1 billion at quarter-end. Ultimately, however, this looks less like a momentum trade and more like a patient operational turnaround bet with meaningful upside if execution improves.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Construction Partners and QXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.