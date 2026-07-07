Does $3 Million in Retirement Savings Guarantee You Won't Run Out of Money?

Key Points

A $3 million nest egg should buy you plenty of financial security in retirement.

If you're not careful, $3 million in savings could still run out.

The right strategy lessens that likelihood.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There are many people who reach retirement with little to no savings at all. So if you're getting close to wrapping up your career and you've managed to accumulate $3 million in your IRA or 401(k), that's something to be proud of.

You should also know that $3 million in retirement savings could buy you a very comfortable lifestyle. You may be able to afford travel, a larger home, or perhaps two smaller homes that give you proximity to family and great weather at different times of the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But while retiring with $3 million puts you in a great financial spot, it doesn't automatically guarantee that you'll never run out of money. Retirement could last 20 years or more, depending on when you exit the workforce and the state of your health. And a variety of circumstances could eventually leave you with $0 in savings despite starting out with a large sum of money.

The good news, though, is that with the right strategy, you can significantly improve your odds that your $3 million will last as long as you need it to.

A large nest egg isn't automatically immune

Even though starting off with $3 million in retirement savings is truly fantastic, a stock market downturn could put your money at risk, especially if that downturn happens early on in retirement.

If the value of your portfolio declines substantially while you're withdrawing from your savings to cover living costs, you could end up having to sell more assets to come up with the money you need. That leaves fewer assets in your portfolio for when the market recovers.

Inflation is another threat that's very real. Over time, everyday costs could rise substantially, forcing you to withdraw more and more from your savings just to keep up.

The wrong investments could derail you, too. If your portfolio is invested too conservatively, your savings may not grow at a fast enough pace to keep up with inflation.

But investing too aggressively isn't optimal either. If you have too much exposure to stocks, you could end up locking in bigger losses during market crashes.

How to make your savings last longer

While a $3 million nest egg isn't guaranteed to last throughout retirement, there are steps you can take to make it less likely that you'll run out of money. And one of the most important ways to protect your savings is to build a cash cushion.

If you keep enough money in cash to cover one to three years of living costs, you'll be able to leave your investments untapped for a while during market downturns. That could help you avoid locking in permanent losses.

It's also important to maintain the right investment mix. You shouldn't dump stocks in retirement, because they can help your savings keep up with or outpace inflation. But you also don't want 90% of your portfolio in stocks at a time when you're actively using that money.

Your spending strategy matters, too. If you're willing to reduce spending during periods when the market is down or inflation is more elevated than usual, you can help preserve your savings.

Finally, think carefully about when to claim Social Security. If you're able to wait past your full retirement age (FRA) to sign up, you can give your monthly benefits a permanent 8% boost for each year you do until you turn 70.

Having larger Social Security checks puts less pressure on your portfolio. Plus, those benefits are eligible for inflation adjustments, which gives you added protection against rising costs.

The right approach matters as much as your starting balance

A $3 million savings balance should have you looking forward to a comfortable retirement. But you still need to spend, withdraw, and invest mindfully to avoid having that money run out.

If you maintain an appropriate asset mix, stockpile cash for a market downturn, adjust spending downward when needed, and maximize your Social Security benefits, there's a good chance your savings will last as long as you need them do.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.