Does This $25 Million Bet on a Stock Down 61% Signal Turnaround Potential at $6?

Key Points

Sio initiated a new OGN position in the fourth quarter, buying up 3,421,765 shares.

The quarter-end position value increased by $24.53 million as a result.

The Organon holding now accounts for 4% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Organon & Co. ›

Sio Capital Management disclosed a new position in Organon (NYSE:OGN) on February 17, 2026, acquiring 3,421,765 shares worth $24.53 million at quarter’s end.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Sio Capital Management established a new position in Organon (NYSE:OGN), purchasing 3,421,765 shares. The reported position value at quarter-end increased by $24.53 million as a result of the purchase.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing roughly 4% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CELC: $47.58 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSE:CI: $47.40 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:SNY: $47.09 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE:MMS: $43.19 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE:ZBH: $34.68 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Organon were priced at $6.03, down about 61% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.22 billion Net Income (TTM) $187.00 million Dividend Yield 1.3% Price (as of Friday) $6.03

Company snapshot

Organon offers a diversified portfolio of prescription therapies, including women's health products (contraception and fertility), biosimilars in immunology and oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, dermatology, bone health, pain management, and urology treatments.

It generates revenue through the development, manufacturing, and sale of branded and biosimilar pharmaceuticals, with a focus on both established and specialty therapeutic areas.

The firm serves drug wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and managed healthcare providers across the United States and international markets.

Organon operates as a global healthcare company with a strategic emphasis on women's health and biosimilar pharmaceuticals. The company leverages a broad portfolio of established brands and specialty products to address diverse medical needs. With a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, Organon distributes its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and managed healthcare providers.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s been a brutal stretch for Organon, with shares down considerably over the past year and 16% since last quarter alone.



The company is not really a growth story right now. Revenue slipped 3% to about $6.2 billion last year, and profitability came under pressure, with net income falling 78% to $187 million and margins compressing as pricing and product mix weighed on results. The company is guiding for essentially flat performance in 2026, which tells you management is focused on stabilizing rather than accelerating.



Still, stability is sometimes enough when expectations are this low. The business still throws off roughly $1.9 billion in adjusted EBITDA, supported by a diversified portfolio spanning women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. That’s cash flow that matters, especially as the company works through a heavy debt load of more than $8.5 billion.



Within a portfolio already concentrated in healthcare and defensives, this fits as a classic value tilt rather than a speculative swing, and with management being clear about its focus on maintaining operational performance and disciplined expense management this year, shares could be set for a turnaround if the company delivers.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.