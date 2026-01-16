Does a $21 Million Exit Amid a 43% Drop in Share Prices Raise Questions About This Packaging Stock?

Key Points

Howard Capital Management sold 1,069,223 shares of GPK worth an estimated $20.92 million.

There were no remaining shares and no reported position value in GPK in the filing.

The GPK position accounted for 1.3% of fund AUM in the prior quarter, underscoring the significance of the full liquidation.

On January 16, Howard Capital Management Group reported selling out of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), with an estimated $20.92 million transaction value.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 16, Howard Capital Management Group sold its entire holding of 1,069,223 shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $20.92 million based on the last reported position value.

What else to know

GPK previously comprised 1.32% of the fund's reportable 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $188.52 million (11.91% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $113.68 million (7.18% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $110.59 million (6.99% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $100.89 million (6.37% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $91.36 million (5.77% of AUM)

As of January 16, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company were priced at $15.28, down 43.51% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by about 60 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 2026-01-16) $15.28 Market Capitalization $4.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.61 billion Net Income (TTM) $511.00 million

Company snapshot

Graphic Packaging offers fiber-based packaging solutions, including coated paperboard, folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers; it also provides packaging machinery and support services.

The company generates revenue by manufacturing and selling packaging products to food, beverage, and consumer goods companies, as well as through equipment installation and after-market support.

It serves consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice providers across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of fiber-based packaging solutions. The company leverages integrated manufacturing capabilities and a broad product portfolio to address the needs of global food, beverage, and consumer products customers. Its competitive position is supported by a diversified customer base and an emphasis on sustainable, innovative packaging solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Graphic Packaging’s results show how quickly operating leverage can flip when consumer demand stalls. In the third quarter, packaging volumes fell 2% year over year, as sales slipped 1% to $2.19 billion, while adjusted EBITDA fell 11% year over year as pricing pressure and cost inflation overwhelmed productivity gains. Even with inventory reductions and innovation-driven sales growth, margins compressed meaningfully.



Debt trends add another layer. Net leverage climbed to 3.9 times adjusted EBITDA from 3.0 times at the end of last year, reflecting heavy capital spending tied to long-term projects like the Waco facility. While that plant should eventually improve efficiency, it also increases near-term balance sheet risk at a time when volumes remain uncertain.



This portfolio is heavily weighted toward mega-cap technology and broad market exposure, signaling a preference for liquidity, pricing power, and earnings durability over cyclical industrial exposure. With Graphic Packaging stock down more than 40% over the past year and trailing the market by roughly 60 points, it looks like patience ran out.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

