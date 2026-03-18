Does This 1 New Trend Mean You Should Sell Gold and Buy Bitcoin Right Now?

Key Points

Money has flowed out of gold funds recently.

And money has flowed into Bitcoin funds since then.

Some investors think it's the same chunks of money moving from one set of assets into the other.

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Something unusual happened this month, and it might be the start of a new trend. As capital poured out of the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF) at a record pace, spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs, like the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), finally snapped a months-long streak of capital outflows with more than $560 million in net inflows during the first two weeks of March alone.

Some investors see this as the opening act of a long-anticipated shift from gold into Bitcoin, which would imply that tremendous gains are ahead for the coin's holders -- and also that those who hold gold are in for some pain. But does that mean it's time to sell your gold and buy Bitcoin? As usual, the story is a bit complicated, so let's dig in and evaluate this a bit more.

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This narrative has some real evidence behind it

On March 4, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, which is intended to follow the spot price of gold, recorded a $2.9 billion single-day outflow, its largest since 2016, and it shed roughly 25 metric tons of bullion in the surrounding week. That same day, spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively absorbed more than $642 million in inflows. The coincidence has fueled speculation that institutional capital is migrating from the ancient store of value (gold) to the digital one (Bitcoin).

Whether that hypothesis turns out to be true, it's undeniable that gold has had a tremendous run. With spot prices touching $5,400 earlier in March, the price of the metal is up roughly 68% during the past year. That kind of steep gain in a supposedly mostly stable asset naturally invites profit-taking from holders.

Per some analyses, like the 2026 outlook by Fidelity Digital Assets, gold and Bitcoin have historically taken turns leading performance cycles, which suggests that gold may be nearing the late phase of its current run. That sounds plausible, as strong years tend to be hard to replicate, but it doesn't strongly argue for selling one asset or buying another.

A complicating factor is that, historically, after the top nine best years for gold returns, the following year saw positive returns in every case except in two instances, which were 1975, when its price fell by 24%, and 2021, when its price fell by 4%.

So, in the past, gold has actually tended to continue to do fairly well even after huge run-ups.

Bitcoin and gold aren't opponents

Given the above, the urge to dump gold and buy Bitcoin is understandable, but it isn't something to indulge in. Gold and Bitcoin can both continue to exist in the same portfolio, and it might even be beneficial to have a hearty allocation to each, as they aren't redundant despite being similar.

Both assets appeal to investors who worry about protecting purchasing power against inflation and the long-term erosion of fiat currency value, and both serve that purpose through scarcity. Gold's scarcity comes from geology and the limitations of ore refining, as well as from constraints on mine financing and operations. Bitcoin's comes from its protocol, which specifies that there will never be more than 21 million coins in existence.

But the volatility is one of the most important features differentiating these assets, and it's also why rushing to buy or sell them is usually not a smart idea. Gold is up a lot and has barely flinched since pulling back from its all-time high. In contrast, Bitcoin is priced at about $72,000 today, after crashing 43% from its all-time high of about $126,000 in early October 2025. If you're an investor who checks your portfolio over breakfast and needs calm, Bitcoin is going to test your tranquility in ways gold won't.

Plus, for investors with longer time horizons, Bitcoin's risk-adjusted upside remains meaningful. The cumulative net capital flows into all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs since their launch still exceed $56 billion, and that sum appears to be increasing.

In conclusion, don't sell your gold because Bitcoin ETFs had a good week, and don't pile in because gold ETFs had a bad one. The asset rotation narratives are going to be making headlines for a while, but you don't need to lose sight of the long term and act hastily because of them.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.