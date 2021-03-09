Cryptocurrencies

DODO DEX Drained of $3.8M in DeFi Exploit

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
The dodo was a flightless bird that became extinct in the late 1600s.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform DODO has been hacked for approximately $3.8 million worth of tokens.

  • DODO said in a statement Tuesday it expects just under half of those funds ($1.88 million) to be returned.
  • The decentralized exchange (DEX) runs on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is the ninth-largest DEX by value locked, according to data site DeFi Pulse.
  • DODO provides liquidity to traders by miners contributing to “Crowdpools.”
  • Four of these pools – WSZO, WCRES, ETHA and FUSI – were affected by the exploit.
  • The hackers exploited a bug in the pools’ smart contract to create counterfeit tokens that were then transferred to their wallets using a flash loan.
  • Last week, the similarly BSC-based Meerkat Finance was hacked for $31 million just one day after launch.
  • Here is the latest update from the DODO team:

