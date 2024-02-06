News & Insights

Markets
DOCU

DocuSign To Slash Approx. 6% Of Headcount; To Take $28 Mln-$32 Mln Charges; Stock Down In Pre-Market

February 06, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Software company, DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), Tuesday announced that it would reduce around 6 percent of its staff, especially in sales and marketing divisions, to better financial and operational efficiency. Under the plan, the company would incur expenses majorly during the first quarter of 2025, such as severance benefits, employee costs, and other related costs, of around $28 million to $32 million.

In the pre-market activity, DocuSign is sliding 6.50 percent, to $49.75 over the previous close of $53.21 on the Nasdaq.

The restructuring plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, the company stated.

Also, the San Francisco-based company said that it expects to meet or exceed its financial outlook for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, where it anticipates revenue of $696 million to $700 revenue for fourth quarter and revenue of $2.74 billion to $2.75 billion for full year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOCU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.