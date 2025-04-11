DocuSign Stock Appreciates 24% in a Year: What's Driving the Upside?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares have gained 24.3% in the past year, outperforming the 4.5% rise of the industry.

Reasons Behind the Rally

DocuSign’s top line has been benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature in a large addressable market. DOCU’s customer base has grown steadily, from 1.3 million in fiscal 2023 to 1.5 million in fiscal 2024 and 1.7 million in fiscal 2025. The company’s international revenues have increased consistently over the past three years, representing 25%, 26% and 28% of total revenues in fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Docusign Inc. Price

Docusign Inc. price | Docusign Inc. Quote

DOCU started its international selling efforts in Canada, the UK and Australia, where it can leverage its core technologies due to similar approaches to e-signature in these countries and the United States. The company has experienced a rise in demand across multiple geographies and is directing its sales and marketing efforts to tap this potential. Taking the trend into consideration, we expect this growth momentum to continue in the coming years as well.

DocuSign’s business growth strategy includes the expansion of its product use case into adjacencies by managing and automating various agreement workflows across different business processes. A good amount of its R&D investment is devoted to this purpose, although it also focuses on improved and new solutions. It also aspires to enable a seamless and world-class self-service experience, which is a frictionless digital onboarding experience, allowing customers to engage the way they like and enabling them to purchase and manage in a low-touch manner. Docusign intends to continue investing in its APIs and other forms of support to further drive its value creation cycle between developers and itself.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

DocuSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks are Affirm AFRM and Baidu BIDU.

Affirm sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AFRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 36.2%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 84.1% on average.

Baidu currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1, too.

BIDU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.2%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1% on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.