DocuSign Slips 21% On Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) shares are sliding more than 21 percent on Friday morning trade after reporting a first-quarter loss that widened from the previous year.

The quarterly loss was $27.37 million or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $8.35 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $68.47, down 21.62 percent from the previous close of $87.36 on average volume of 7,941,296. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $64.84-$314.76 on average volume of 5,552,025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.