DocuSign reports Q3 adjusted EPS 90c, consensus 87c

Reports Q3 revenue $754.8M, consensus $745.33M. Billings were $752.3M, a 9% year-over-year increase. “Docusign (DOCU) delivered powerful new innovation for customers highlighted by new capabilities to its Intelligent Agreement Management platform,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. “In Q3, early IAM momentum outpaced expectations, and we continued to drive improvement in our core business with strong revenue growth and operating profit.”

