DocuSign reports Q3 adjusted EPS 90c, consensus 87c

Reports Q3 revenue $754.8M, consensus $745.33M. Billings were $752.3M, a 9% year-over-year increase. “Docusign (DOCU) delivered powerful new innovation for customers highlighted by new capabilities to its Intelligent Agreement Management platform,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. “In Q3, early IAM momentum outpaced expectations, and we continued to drive improvement in our core business with strong revenue growth and operating profit.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOCU:
- DocuSign options imply 8.6% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 05, 2024
- DocuSign (DOCU) Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect in Q3
- DocuSign price target raised to $70 from $50 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.