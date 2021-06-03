Markets
DOCU

DocuSign Q1 Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $8.4 million or $0.04 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $47.8 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.44 per share, up from $0.12 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 58% to $469.1 million from $297.0 million last year. Subscription revenue gained 61% to $451.9 million, while Professional services and other revenue rose 7% to $17.1 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues of $437.81 million.

Billings were $527.4 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year. Gross margin was 78% compared to 75% in the same period last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the computer expects revenues of $479 million to $485 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $473.68 million.

For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues of $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $1.98 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOCU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular