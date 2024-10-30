DocuSign put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in DocuSign (DOCU) with 3,209 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 55 puts and Nov-24 60 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.40, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
