DocuSign price target raised to $90 from $57 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $90 from $57 but keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a good beat-and-raise quarter that was highlighted by billings acceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that while there was improvement in the core business, the case for meaningful acceleration rests on DocuSign ramping its IAM platform, which remains early.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DOCU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.