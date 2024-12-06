News & Insights

Stocks

DocuSign price target raised to $115 from $95 at Jefferies

December 06, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $115 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. DocuSign “delivered a clean beat and raise” as both top line and billings growth accelerated, driven by early renewals, stabilization in the core and positive IAM momentum, the analyst tells investors. Despite a 60%-plus move up in the stock since fiscal Q2, the stock still “trades attractively” given its valuation discount compared to peers, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DOCU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOCU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.