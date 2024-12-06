DocuSign price target raised to $113 from $87 at Citi

Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $113 from $87 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a “very strong” Q3 “beat-and-raise quarter across the board,” delivering a billings beat along with re-accelerating subscription revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains encouraged by DocuSign’s “various growth signals.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.