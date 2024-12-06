DocuSign price target raised to $113 from $87 at Citi

Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $113 from $87 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a “very strong” Q3 “beat-and-raise quarter across the board,” delivering a billings beat along with re-accelerating subscription revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains encouraged by DocuSign’s “various growth signals.”

