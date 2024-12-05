DocuSign options imply 8.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in DocuSign (DOCU) is 3.4x normal with calls leading puts 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.6%, or $7.16, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.6%.

