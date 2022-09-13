DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is DocuSign's Net Debt?

As you can see below, DocuSign had US$720.7m of debt, at July 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$994.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$274.0m. NasdaqGS:DOCU Debt to Equity History September 13th 2022

How Healthy Is DocuSign's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that DocuSign had liabilities of US$1.40b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$858.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$994.7m and US$348.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$916.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given DocuSign has a humongous market capitalization of US$13.2b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, DocuSign also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DocuSign can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year DocuSign wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 30%, to US$2.3b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is DocuSign?

Although DocuSign had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$440m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for DocuSign shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for DocuSign you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

