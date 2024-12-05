DocuSign jumps 16% to $97.30 after Q3 results, Q4 guidance top estimates

16:20 EST DocuSign (DOCU) jumps 16% to $97.30 after Q3 results, Q4 guidance top estimates
Read More on DOCU:
- DocuSign reports Q3 adjusted EPS 90c, consensus 87c
- DocuSign sees Q4 revenue $758M-$762M, consensus $756.2M
- DocuSign narrows FY25 revenue view to $2.959B-$2.963B from $2.94B-$2.95B
- DocuSign options imply 8.6% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
