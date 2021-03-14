DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Investors in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.0% to close at US$210 following the release of its full-year results. Revenues came in at US$1.5b, in line with expectations, while statutory losses per share were substantially higher than expected, at US$1.31 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:DOCU Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from DocuSign's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$1.97b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 55% to US$0.59. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.89b and US$1.02 per share in losses. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very promising decrease in loss per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$273, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on DocuSign, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$300 and the most bearish at US$191 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that DocuSign's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 29% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect DocuSign to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$273, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for DocuSign going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for DocuSign that you should be aware of.

