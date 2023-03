(RTTNews) - DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) shares are sliding more than 19 percent on Friday morning in line with the general market trend today.

The company today announced the stepping down of its CFO Cynthia Gaylor, who has been serving the company.

Currently, shares are at $51.64, down 19.83 percent from the previous close of $64.41 on a volume of 6,844,412.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.