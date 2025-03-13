News & Insights

DOCUSIGN Earnings Results: $DOCU Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 13, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

DOCUSIGN ($DOCU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, missing estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $776,250,000, missing estimates of $776,538,311 by $-288,311.

DOCUSIGN Insider Trading Activity

DOCUSIGN insiders have traded $DOCU stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL D. SPRINGER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 581,588 shares for an estimated $56,440,142.
  • ALLAN C. THYGESEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 63,175 shares for an estimated $5,247,855.
  • BLAKE JEFFREY GRAYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 55,176 shares for an estimated $4,413,370.
  • ROBERT CHATWANI (President General Mgr, Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,599 shares for an estimated $2,267,600.
  • JAMES P SHAUGHNESSY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,600 shares for an estimated $1,387,226.
  • ENRIQUE T SALEM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $915,610
  • PETER SOLVIK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $912,600
  • TERESA BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,068 shares for an estimated $80,719.

DOCUSIGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of DOCUSIGN stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,940,475 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $983,986,321
  • FMR LLC added 3,908,139 shares (+178.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,498,021
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,378,275 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,842,053
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,215,962 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,243,622
  • STATE STREET CORP added 2,803,538 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,150,207
  • INVESCO LTD. added 2,549,310 shares (+283.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,284,941
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,547,086 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,084,914

