DOCUSIGN Earnings Preview: Recent $DOCU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOCUSIGN ($DOCU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $776,347,714 and earnings of $0.86 per share.

DOCUSIGN Insider Trading Activity

DOCUSIGN insiders have traded $DOCU stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL D. SPRINGER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 581,588 shares for an estimated $56,440,142 .

. ALLAN C. THYGESEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 63,175 shares for an estimated $5,247,855 .

. BLAKE JEFFREY GRAYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 55,176 shares for an estimated $4,413,370 .

. ROBERT CHATWANI (President General Mgr, Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,599 shares for an estimated $2,267,600 .

. JAMES P SHAUGHNESSY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,600 shares for an estimated $1,387,226 .

. ENRIQUE T SALEM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $915,610

PETER SOLVIK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $912,600

TERESA BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,068 shares for an estimated $80,719.

DOCUSIGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of DOCUSIGN stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

