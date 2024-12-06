DocuSign downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded DocuSign (DOCU) to Reduce from Hold.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOCU:
- HP Enterprise, Ulta Beauty report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
- DocuSign price target raised to $90 from $57 at RBC Capital
- DocuSign price target raised to $70 from $50 at Wells Fargo
- DocuSign price target raised to $90 from $60 at Piper Sandler
- DocuSign price target raised to $100 from $60 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.