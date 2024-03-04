DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 24.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $698.1 million, indicating 5.8% year-over-year growth. We expect an increase in revenues from existing customers and the addition of new customers to have driven top-line growth in the quarter. With direct and indirect go-to-market initiatives in place, we expect that DocuSign has significantly increased its sales to commercial and enterprise customers in the quarter.

Our estimate for subscription revenues stands at $681.3 million, indicating 5.8% year-over-year growth. Our estimate for professional services and other revenues stands at $16 million, indicating marginal year-over-year improvement.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 64 cents, suggesting a 1.5% decline from the year-ago quarter. Weak margin performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings of Some Other Service Providers

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

