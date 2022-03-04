DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 10, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 44.4%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $560.9 million, indicating 29.7% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues as well as in professional services and other revenues, both benefiting from strong growth in customer base.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 48 cents, suggesting 29.7% jump from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth and operating strength are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

DocuSign Price and EPS Surprise

DocuSign price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Quote

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International RHI delivered fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.51 per share that beat the consensus mark by 5.6% and rose 79.8% year over year.

Revenues of $1.77 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 36.2% year over year on a reported basis and 36% on an as-adjusted basis. RHI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Automatic Data Processing ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and rose 9% year over year.

Total revenues of $4.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.1% and increased 9% year over year. ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Rollins ROL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 7.7% year over year.

Revenues of $600.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and rose 11.9% year over year. ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

