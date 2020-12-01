DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 3, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 139.7%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $360.4 million, indicating 44.4% year-over-year growth. Continued strength in eSignature solutions is expected to have driven the top line. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s revenues of $342.2 million climbed 45.2% year over year.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 12 cents, suggesting 9.1% jump from the year-ago quarter. Improving operating leverage is likely to have boosted the bottom line. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, non-GAAP earnings of 17 cents per share surged more than 100% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

DocuSign Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DocuSign Inc. price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but fell 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

