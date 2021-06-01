DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 03, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DocuSign’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $434.87 million, indicating growth of 46.4%, year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $432-$436 million.

The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across both Subscription and Professional services, and other revenues. Solid customer addition and acceleration of the ongoing trend toward the digital transformation of agreements are expected to have acted as other tailwinds.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting more than 100% jump from the year-ago quarter. Improving operating leverage is likely to have boosted the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

DocuSign Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DocuSign Inc. price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings.

Interpublic IPG has an Earnings ESP of +3.37% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IQVIA Holdings IQV has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.