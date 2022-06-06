DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 9, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched the same once, delivering an average surprise of 27.4%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $581.1 million, indicating 23.9% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues, driven by strong growth in customer base.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 46 cents, suggesting a 4.6% jump from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth and operating strength are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of -2.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

DocuSign Price and EPS Surprise

DocuSign price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Quote

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Within the broader Business Services sector, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN,Omnicom Group Inc. OMC and Equifax Inc. EFX recently reported first-quarter 2022 results.

ManpowerGroup’s quarterly results beat earnings and revenue estimates. Adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5% and improved 69.4% year over year.

MAN’s revenues of $5.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and inched up 4.5% year over year.

Omnicom reported earnings of $1.39 per share that beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year.

OMC’s total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax’s adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX’s revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year.

