DocuSign (DOCU) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 4, after the bell.

The stock has surged 72.4% year to date, massively outperforming 1.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed in the other, over the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 101.7%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $284 million, indicating 32.7% year-over-year growth. Higher subscription sales to new and existing customers, increased engagement of professional services to support the growing customer base, and contribution from the SpringCM acquisition are expected to have driven the top line. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s revenues of $274.9 million climbed 37.6% year over year.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 11 cents, suggesting a 57.1% jump from the year-ago quarter. Improving operating leverage is likely to have boosted the bottom line. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share surged 100% year over year.

What Our Model Says

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 beat the consensus mark by 15.7% and improved 29.4% year over year on revenue growth, benefits of productivity initiatives and reduced business travel. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s IQV adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 beat the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in the January-March period. The reported figure came in within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Insperity, Inc.’s NSP adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share beat the consensus mark by 5.6% but decreased 14.1% year over year during the March-end quarter. The reported figure matched the higher end of the guided range of $1.61-$1.70. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

