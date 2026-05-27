DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $48.43, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Shares of the provider of electronic signature technology witnessed a gain of 7.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.97%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The upcoming earnings release of DocuSign will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $824.75 million, up 8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $3.49 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.36% and +8.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, DocuSign currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.92.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DOCU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.