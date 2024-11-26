DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

DocuSign (DOCU) ended the recent trading session at $85.30, demonstrating a -0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

The provider of electronic signature technology's stock has climbed by 22.9% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing an 8.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $743.38 million, reflecting a 6.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.45 per share and a revenue of $2.94 billion, representing changes of +15.77% and +6.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DocuSign. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.14.

We can additionally observe that DOCU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

