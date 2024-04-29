DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) ended the recent trading session at $57.10, demonstrating a -0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

The the stock of provider of electronic signature technology has fallen by 3.95% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 4.37% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.72%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $706.07 million, showing a 6.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, indicating changes of +8.72% and +5.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.73% upward. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DocuSign has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

It's also important to note that DOCU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

