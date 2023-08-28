DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $47.74, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 8.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $676.79 million, up 8.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion, which would represent changes of +24.14% and +8.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.27% higher. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DocuSign currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.04.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

DocuSign (DOCU)

