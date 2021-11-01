DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $277.96, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 7.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DOCU to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 109.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $529.33 million, up 38.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.11% and +43.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DOCU is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, DOCU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 161.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.62.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 3.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

