DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $60.95, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 1.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

DocuSign will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 8, 2022. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $602.06 million, up 17.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion, which would represent changes of -12.63% and +17.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.44% lower within the past month. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DocuSign has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.28 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.27.

Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DocuSign (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.