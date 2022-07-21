DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $67.48, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 9.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 9.63% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

DocuSign will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $602.06 million, up 17.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.62% and +17.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.08% lower within the past month. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, DocuSign currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.25, so we one might conclude that DocuSign is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOCU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

