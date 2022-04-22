DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $86.33, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 16.39% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $581.05 million, up 23.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, which would represent changes of +0.51% and +17.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DocuSign is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note DocuSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOCU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.