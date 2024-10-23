DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, DocuSign (DOCU) reached $70.56, with a -0.17% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 20.49% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.86%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $743.38 million, showing a 6.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.77% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.31% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, DocuSign is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.02 for its industry.

One should further note that DOCU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

