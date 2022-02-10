DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $127.22, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 7.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 29.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $560.8 million, up 30.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DocuSign has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.71 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.68.

Meanwhile, DOCU's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.