DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 5.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 29.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $626.09 million, up 14.78% from the year-ago period.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.68% and +17.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.68, so we one might conclude that DocuSign is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

