DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $263.71, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 1.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 109.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $529.33 million, up 38.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.11% and +43.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DOCU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, DOCU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 153.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.56.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

