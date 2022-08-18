DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves 0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $69.75, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 2.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 12.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $602.06 million, up 17.63% from the prior-year quarter.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.62% and +17.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.64, which means DocuSign is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



