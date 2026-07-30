DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, DocuSign (DOCU) was down 6.67% at $54.29. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 26.4% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.08, reflecting a 17.39% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $868.04 million, up 8.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.54 per share and a revenue of $3.49 billion, representing changes of +18.23% and +8.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, DocuSign holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DocuSign currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.68 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DOCU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.