DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, DocuSign (DOCU) reached $86.73, with a -0.7% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

The provider of electronic signature technology's shares have seen a decrease of 4.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DocuSign in its upcoming release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $759.96 million, up 6.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, DocuSign holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DocuSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.86 of its industry.

Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.