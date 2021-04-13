DocuSign (DOCU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $219.79, changing hands as high as $229.21 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $95.04 per share, with $290.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $224.75.

