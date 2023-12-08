DocuSign (DOCU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.86, changing hands as high as $50.50 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $38.11 per share, with $69.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.73.

