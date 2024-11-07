DocuSign (DOCU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, DocuSign (DOCU) reached $76.47, with a +1.27% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day.

Shares of the provider of electronic signature technology witnessed a gain of 9.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.86, marking an 8.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $743.38 million, indicating a 6.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.77% and +6.46%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DocuSign. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, DocuSign is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.9 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

