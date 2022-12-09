DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Revenues Beat Estimates, Earnings Fall Y/Y

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31) results with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (excluding 72 cents from non-recurring items) of 57 cents beat the consensus mark by 39% but decreased 1.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $645.5 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1% and increased 18.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Shares of DocuSign have plunged 69.8% over the past year compared with 60.2% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Subscription revenues came in at $624.1 million, up 18% year over year. Professional services and other revenues surged 27% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure to $21.4 million. International revenues increased 22.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure and contributed 24.3% to total revenues. Billings of $659.4 million were up 17% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Non-GAAP gross margin was at 83% compared with 82% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit of $537.6 million increased 19.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin of 20% declined from 22% reported in the year-ago quarter.

DocuSign ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $632.6 million compared with $637.2 million at the end of the previous quarter. It generated $52.5 million of cash from operating activities and a capex of $16.5 million. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $36.1 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, DocuSign expects revenues in the range of $637-$641 million. The midpoint of the guided range ($639 million) is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.6 million. Billings are expected to be between $705 million and $715 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 82% and 83%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 20% and 22%.

For fiscal 2023, DocuSign expects revenues in the range of $2.493-$2.497 billion (prior guidance was $2.47-$2.482 billion). The midpoint of the guided range ($2.495 billion) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion. Billings are expected to be between $2.626 billion and $2.636 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 81% and 82%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 18% and 20%.

DocuSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

