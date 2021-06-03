DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) have been under heavy selling pressure over the past several weeks, losing some 13.5% over the past month during the tech selloff. Not only is the stock down 10.3% year to date, trailing 12% rise in the S&P 500 index, the shares are off more than 30% since from their 52-week high of $290. Is this a buying opportunity?

The e-signature specialist is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Enabling individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process has been a key factor in DocuSign’s rise during the pandemic as enterprises shifted to remote work. Aside from being the leader in electronic signatures, DocuSign aims to service the entire deal process, including supporting any action that is required once the agreements have been signed.

Boasting hundreds of millions of users, with more than 700,000 paying customers, the company has enjoyed rapid growth. However, as vaccine become more widely available the market has grown concerned about DocuSign’s ability to sustain its growth rate. As such, on Thursday the market will want to see how the company can diversify its revenue stream with other products such as its contract lifecycle management platform which is seen as a strong growth candidate for in the years ahead. Investors will also listen for how the company plans to outline its path towards profitability.

In the three months that ended April, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 28 cents per share on revenue of $436.27 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 12 cents per share on revenue of $297.02 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to rise 45% to $1.31 per share, while full-year revenue of $1.98 billion would rise 36.6% year over year.

As strong as these quarterly projections appear for DocuSign, they still seem somewhat conservative, given that the company controls an estimated 70% of the e-signature market. According to some estimates, the electronic signature market is now at $25 billion and projected to grow at double-digit percentage rates in the years ahead. This puts DocuSigns total addressable market, including its SaaS platform, at around $50 billion. However, the immediate concern, causing the stock to fall, is with the company’s tougher comparisons.

To be sure, while the slowing revenue growth due to the economy reopening has been a legitimate concern, the rate of decline has not been that drastic for DocuSign. In the fourth quarter, the company generated revenue of $431 million, which grew 56.7% year over year. Not only did that figure surpass the upper end of its own guidance, the growth rate was almost 4-point acceleration from the 53% rise in Q3. Subscription revenue was also impressive, rising 57% year over year to $410 million, compared to the 54% rise in Q3.

Just as impressive, Professional services improved 23% to $20.7 million, while Q4 Billings — a closely-watched metric — rose by 46% year over year to $535 million, beating consensus of $519 million. As these numbers suggests, DocuSign has been indispensable during the pandemic. But the company on Thursday must show it can maintain that status in a post-pandemic world. And if DocuSign can outline its path towards sustained profitability, the stock may is poised to reverse the decline and move higher.

